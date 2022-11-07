K-9 jumps into car after chase ends in Anaheim, helps officers take carjacking suspect into custody

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A carjacking suspect was taken into custody in dramatic fashion Monday morning after a police chase ended in Anaheim and a K-9 dog was deployed into the stolen vehicle, video showed.

Officers responded about 7 a.m. to the 11000 block of Magnolia Street shortly after the carjacking was reported, according to a statement from the Anaheim Police Department.

"Officers learned the vehicle was taken by force and no weapon was used," the news release said. No other details of how the car was stolen were immediately available.

Shortly afterward, police located the car and a chase ensued. According to the statement, the suspect refused to pull over "and the pursuit was terminated" with a PIT maneuver in the 800 block of Magnolia Street.

A standoff began, with the suspect in the driver's seat of the stopped vehicle and defying officers' commands to exit and surrender, authorities said.

After less-lethal options were used to no effect, the statement said, a police K-9 was deployed.

News video from the scene shows the dog jumping into the car through the driver's side door. The animal and the suspect thrash around for about 30 seconds before the K-9's handler approaches the vehicle.

The car briefly rolls backward before stopping. Officers then open the door and take the suspect into custody.

The man, who did not appear to be seriously injured as he was placed in an ambulance, was transported to a hospital for medical attention. His identity was not immediately released.