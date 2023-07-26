ABC7 teams up with Kidde and local first responders to provide free fire safety equipment for Operation Save-A-Life.

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Having a functional smoke alarm in your home could be the difference between life or death. That's why the Kidde-sponsored Operation Save-A-Life campaign is designed to educate on the importance of proper fire safety.

"The reality is there are great disparities in America and some communities are more at risk for home fires," said Heather Robbins, a Kidde spokesperson. "Black communities have nearly twice the risk of home-fire-related deaths and every day at least one child dies from a home fire."

"On average, families have less than - pay attention to this number - two to three minutes to escape from fire," said Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley. "The sooner you hear the smoke alarms, the more time you will have to get out."

ABC7 President and General Manager Cheryl Fair also knows how important it is to bring awareness to our viewers.

"Our reporters and photographers are often on the front lines covering fire tragedies including those where a smoke detector could have made a difference," Fair said. "That's why this initiative is so important."

Kidde is donating 3,000 smoke alarms and 1,000 carbon-monoxide detectors to local fire departments for distribution and installation in under-resourced communities.

"Carbon monoxide is an invisible and odorless gas," said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone. "To keep your family safe, you need at least one working CO alarm on each level of your home especially near a sleeping area."

"On occasion, fires can be deadly," said David Barrett, executive director and commander of MySafe:LA. "So, we don't want you to be a statistic. We want you to be safe."

MySafe:LA is a nonprofit, private fire prevention and resilience organization based in Southern California. The organization installs thousands of free smoke alarms every year throughout Los Angeles.

If you think you may need smoke alarms, can't afford them or just have questions, you can call MySafe:LA at (213)634-0100.

