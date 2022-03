SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce recognized several outstanding leaders Wednesday, including our own KABC-TV President and General Manager Cheryl Kunin Fair.The organization presented the 2022 OWL International Women's Day virtual celebration in honor of Women's History Month.Other honorees included Santa Monica's Chief Resilience Officer Lindsay Call, celebrity chef Nyesha Arrington and Michelle Galloway of Counsel for Cooley LLP.This year's theme - "Providing Healing, Promoting Hope" - is a tribute to the work of caregivers and frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. ABC7 also served as one of the event's sponsors.