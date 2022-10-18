VP Kamala Harris discusses protecting abortion rights during LA visit: 'We need Congress to act'

During a visit to L.A., Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with local leaders and women's right advocates about what the Biden administration is doing following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

LOS ANGLES (KABC) -- During a visit to Los Angeles Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with local leaders and women's right advocates about what the Biden administration is doing following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Joining the vice president at the event in Mid-City was L.A. mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass, who along with Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, discussed the fear women have and what can be done.

Harris shared that the administration is addressing all the confusion women have over different laws in different states, which has led to disinformation.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has sent information to pharmacies about their legal requirement to administer medication as prescribed, according to Harris, and the Department of Education is making sure students are protected.

Privacy violations are being addressed and the Department of Defense is helping women who may be assigned to serve in a state where the right to an abortion is banned.

The vice president's biggest message was for people to vote.

"The reality of it is that we are going to have to protect these rights ultimately by having national legislation, and there's only one path to getting there. There's only so much the executive branch can do on this," Harris said. "We have three co-equal branches of government. The court has acted. Now we need Congress to act."

"The coalition-building piece on this is so extraordinarily important. This is an inter-generational movement," Harris said. "This is a movement among so many people who are allies, who are in this together for so many reasons, so lets just stay committed to it all."

Harris has endorsed Bass in L.A.'s mayor race. In her remarks, Bass spoke about what's at stake in the L.A. election for abortion rights.

Bass' opponent Rick Caruso was expected to be in Mar Vista Monday night for a town hall.

The election is on Nov. 8.