Over 90 letters with suspicious white powder mailed to Kansas legislators, attorney general

The investigation into the Kansas suspicious white powder incident continues, as Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach received some.

TOPEKA, Kan. -- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigations are among the agencies investigating after multiple letters with suspicious white powder were delivered to legislators and public officials in the state of Kansas.

There were over 90 letters reported across the state on Friday and Saturday, according to the KBI. That number more than triples the amount when the situation was first reported early Friday evening.

One of the letters was mailed to Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach.

Carrie Rahlfeldt, the communications director for the Kansas Speaker of the House, said several members of the Republican caucus received letters with the powder.

Kansas Sen. Molly Baumgardner, R-KS, who represents southern Johnson County and Miami County, told KMBC she received a letter.

"We're using our finest resources and it's being squandered because someone - or a group of people - are very deliberately trying to make a point," Baumgardner told KMBC on Friday night. "Kansas legislators that are Republican are being targeted. There appears to be some message."

KMBC has also confirmed that Rep. Stephen Owens (central Kansas), Rep. Fred Patton (Topeka), Sen. Kellie Warren (Leawood), and Speaker of the House Dan Hawkins (Wichita) all received similar letters.