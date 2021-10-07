kanye west

Kanye West planning to open Donda Academy prep school in Simi Valley

It'll be a private, tuition-free, K-12 school, according to reports. West reportedly wants it to rival Sierra Canyon.
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- He's a rapper, producer, clothing designer and now, Kanye West is planning on opening a school in California.

According to MTV, the hip-hop mogul is launching a private, tuition-free K-12 school in Simi Valley called the Donda Academy.

Admissions to prep school - which is being backed by Adidas - are already being accepted, according to the school's website.

The school's mission is to prepare students to become the "next generation of leaders" by providing an education with a "rigorous core curriculum" and a focus on "creativity, critical thinking and problem solving."

West reportedly wants the school to rival Sierra Canyon and several top basketball recruits already plan to transfer.

The school is named after the rapper's late mother, Donda West. She was a professor at Chicago State University and served as head of the Department of English, Communications, Media Arts and Theatre.

