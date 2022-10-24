Kim Kardashian joins widespread condemnation of Kanye West's antisemitic comments

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Jewish community was on edge Monday in the aftermath of two antisemitic incidents that occurred in Southern California over the weekend, which were allegedly inspired by recent remarks made by Kanye West.

His estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, joined the widespread condemnation of the antisemitic comments made by the rapper, who is also known as Ye.

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable," Kardashian said in a statement published on her Instagram account, which has 332 million followers. "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles told ABC7 that there is an ongoing fear in the community that such words will enable hate groups and lead to violence.

"When you have someone who's an influencer like Kanye West, it gives the energy to other people to then use those words and say, 'I feel that way too,'" said Rabbi Noah Farkas, a spokesman for the federation. "And that is exactly what we saw on Saturday.

On Oct. 8, Ye tweeted he was "going death con 3 (sic) On JEWISH PEOPLE," and also that, "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," without specifying what group he was addressing, according to the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine records pulled by CNN.

His tweet has since been removed, and Twitter locked his account. In an interview conducted after the controversial tweet, West told Piers Morgan that he was sorry for the people that he hurt, though he also said that he didn't regret making the remark.

Photos taken Saturday show a small group of demonstrators on a 405 Freeway overpass with their arms raised in what appears to be the Nazi salute behind banners reading, "honk if you know" alongside "Kanye is right about the Jews."

"These people have free speech," Farkas said. "We live in a country where free speech is possible. However, if you decide to create an environment where you create a sense of hatred and bigotry, antisemitism, racism -- you then have to deal with the consequences of the people that you're connected to."

Meanwhile, Beverly Hills police are investigating the disbursement of about 25 antisemitic flyers in the north end of the city that blame gun control on Jewish people.