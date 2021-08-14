Rep. Karen Bass says she's focused on Congress, isn't considering run for Los Angeles mayor

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Karen Bass, a powerful member of Congress in the Democratic Party, says she is focused on helping Democrats maintain their majority and not on running for mayor of Los Angeles.There has been talk of the six-term congresswoman, who represents the 37th Congressional District, possibly running for mayor.Some want her to run. But she says not at this time, and is focused on other work."I was honored and flattered that people have approached me and asked me to think about it, but one step at a time: policing, infrastructure, redistricting," Bass told Eyewitness News. "I have a lot on my plate."She says the biggest challenge right now for everyone is the pandemic, and she feels the way things look there could be vaccine mandates down the road."I do think more and more we're going to have to move to mandates, and you know what, for some reason, we have forgotten we've always had vaccine mandates," Bass said. "Vaccines are mandated for your children to go to school, and I think it's really sad that people are viewing this the way they are."She is also looking closely at the Census numbers and re-districting. The numbers just released show California losing a congressional seat. The lines could be redrawn in the Los Angeles area."I am concerned. We have such a powerful delegation, and I don't want to lose one seat," she said. "In fact, I hope we grow, but you know, I think that our Census was so flawed. I wish we could've canceled the whole thing and started over again."She is also keeping a close watch on the California recall and wonders if the entire recall process should be changed."There are 68 recalls going on around California on every level of government," she said. "That's really pretty crazy, and so I think a recall should be used if somebody has violated the law or if they committed some tremendous, egregious ethical violation."