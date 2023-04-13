LA Mayor Karen Bass to deliver her 1st State of the City address on Monday

L.A. Mayor Bass is expected to highlight the progress her administration has made during her first 100 days in office.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is set to deliver her first State of the City address Monday evening.

Last month, Bass told Eyewitness News she hoped to get 17,000 people off the streets in her first year. So far, her Inside Safe program has housed about 4,000 people.

She says she will continue to focus on that initiative and the economy in her next year.

Bass will deliver the address from City Hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday.