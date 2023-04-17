WATCH LIVE

LA Mayor Karen Bass to deliver her 1st State of the City address on Monday

Mayor Bass is expected to highlight the progress her administration has made during her first 100 days in office.

ByIrene Cruz KABC logo
Monday, April 17, 2023 1:39PM
LA Mayor Karen Bass to deliver State of the City address Monday
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is set to deliver her first State of the City address Monday evening.

Bass is expected to highlight the progress her administration has made during her first 100 days in office.

She's expected to discuss the city's homelessness crisis, public safety and future plans for the city. Bass will also present the new proposed budget to the public.

In January, the L.A. City Council approved a $50 million emergency fund for Bass to tackle the homelessness situation.

Bass has pledged to get 17,000 people off the streets in her first year. So far, her Inside Safe program has housed about 4,000 people.

She says she will continue to focus on that initiative and the economy in her next year.

Bass will deliver the address from City Hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

