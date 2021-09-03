grey's anatomy

Kate Walsh is returning to 'Grey's Anatomy' for season 18

"Dr. Addison Montgomery will see you shortly." The fan favorite doctor is scrubbing in for season 18 of "Grey's Anatomy."
EMBED <>More Videos

Kate Walsh is returning to 'Grey's Anatomy' for season 18

A fan favorite doctor is scrubbing in for season 18 of "Grey's Anatomy." Kate Walsh will return as Dr. Addison Montgomery in ABC's medical drama.

Dr. Montgomery is an esteemed gynecological and neonatal surgeon, who was originally introduced in season 1 as Derek Shepherd's (Patrick Dempsey) estranged wife. Walsh's character originally made her exit in season 3 for the spinoff series "Private Practice."

The actress announced the exciting news on social media by dancing to the popular "Questions I Get Asked" TikTok trend.

"It's really happening. Dr. Addison Montgomery will see you shortly," Walsh posted on Facebook.



Many beloved cast members recently returned to the latest season of "Grey's Anatomy," including Dempsey, and this news gives fans even more to look forward to.

Season 18 of "Grey's Anatomy" premieres Thursday, Sept. 30 on ABC.

RELATED | On The Red Carpet fall preview: What to watch this September
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgrey's anatomycelebritytelevisionactorotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
GREY'S ANATOMY
Dream job: Make money by watching 'Grey's Anatomy'
On The Red Carpet goes behind the scenes of top shows
Jake Borelli shares his 'go-to' LA hiking spots
Jesse Williams shares favorite 'Grey's Anatomy' memory ahead of departure
TOP STORIES
De la Hoya tests positive for COVID, withdraws from fight
Crash leads to deadly road rage incident in downtown LA
FTC wants to know why McDonald's ice cream machines break so often
Dozens dead as police search for missing after Ida soaks Northeast
Police pursuit crash in Koreatown leaves innocent person dead
12-year-old OC entrepreneur expanding recycling business
Murrieta family blames state's mental health system for son's death
Show More
Federal unemployment benefits expire Saturday
Hundreds attend Rancho Cucamonga memorial for Marine killed in Kabul
Passenger accused of punching flight attendant faces federal charges
Labor Day weekend 2021: Drivers to pay record-setting gas prices
55 Freeway crash in Orange leaves at least 1 dead; all NB lanes closed
More TOP STORIES News