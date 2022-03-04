student dies

Stanford women's soccer captain Katie Meyer's cause of death revealed

EMBED <>More Videos

Stanford women's soccer player Katie Meyer dies at 22

STANFORD, Calif. -- Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer, who memorably led the Cardinal to victory in the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game, died by suicide, authorities announced on Thursday. She was 22.

"There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer's death was determined to be self-inflicted," read a statement issued by the Santa Clara County medical examiner. "The County of Santa Clara is not releasing additional information about the case at this time."

Stanford first announced the death of a student at one of its residence halls on Monday. On Tuesday, the university confirmed it was the soccer player, a senior international relations major.

Meyer stopped two penalty shots to lead Stanford to a 5-4 shootout victory over North Carolina after a scoreless draw in the 2019 championship game.

The native Californian got attention for her animated celebration after the second save of the shootout before teammate Kiara Pickett drilled her attempt to hand Stanford the trophy.

"Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world. Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome' to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general," Stanford said in a statement.



According to a biography page posted on the Stanford Athletics website, Meyer was born in Burbank and was a 2018 graduate of Century Academy in Thousand Oaks.

The school says she attended and played soccer for Newbury Park High for three years.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).





The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Note: The video above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywomen athletesathletessoccerstudent diescollegeu.s. & worldsportscollege studentdeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STUDENT DIES
Stanford women's soccer captain Katie Meyer dies at 22
College student dies after being found outside in extreme cold: Police
2 bicyclists killed during hit-and-run crash in Chatsworth
USC student hit and killed in street racing crash, police say
TOP STORIES
LA County mask mandate officially ends Friday as COVID metrics improve
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
Ex-LA County sheriff's deputy charged in fatal 2019 on-duty shooting
Woman in viral video of McDonald's road rage attack arrested
19 kids hospitalized after car crashes into NorCal daycare, police say
Video shows Big Bear bald eagle hatching from its egg
Show More
Ash Wednesday mass in OC becomes prayer service for peace in Ukraine
Newsom proposes to force some homeless people into treatment
Future of housing? Inside SoCalGas' 'Hydrogen Home' in Downey
Cooler weather returns to SoCal on Thursday paired with some rain
Man killed during Encino home invasion described as kind and generous
More TOP STORIES News