Former Stanford soccer player Katie Meyer remembered by Ventura County community

NEWBURY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- The Ventura County community showed an outpouring of support for Katie Meyer, a Stanford University star soccer player who died by suicide last year.

All six schools in the Marmonte League celebrated Meyer Friday night. The former Newbury Park High goalkeeper would have turned 23 that day.

Participants put her number on the track and gathered in the middle of the field, holding hands in a moving tribute.

Meyer was Stanford's goalkeeper when the team won the NCAA national title in 2019.

Since Meyer's death, her parents have created the Katie's Save Foundation, an organization that brings awareness to mental health.

If you or a loved one have contemplated suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255 to connect with a trained counselor.