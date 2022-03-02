student dies

Stanford women's soccer captain Katie Meyer dies at age 22

The university says that her death happened in an on-campus residence, but no further details were provided.
STANFORD, Calif. -- Katie Meyer, the goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, has died, the university announced. She was 22 years old.

"Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world," Stanford said in a press released. "Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome' to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general."



The university has resources available for those affected by Meyer's death and encouraged people to check in on those around them.

According to a biography page posted on the Stanford Athletics website, Meyer was born in Burbank and was a 2018 graduate of Century Academy in Thousand Oaks.


The school says she attended and played soccer for Newbury Park High for three years.

ESPN contributed to this report.

