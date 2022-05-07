american idol

American Idol 2022: Judges reflect on top 7, contestants look to final 3 weeks of competition

'It's like we got dropped off at summer camp.' Top 7 of 'American Idol' reflect on 2022 journey
By
EMBED <>More Videos

'American Idol' heads into final weeks of competition

HOLLYWOOD -- The season's "American Idol" is down to its top seven. And the three judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, have been with them every step of the way.

"What they've survived up to this point, Luke, Katy--we wouldn't want to go through this. I wouldn't want to go through this. This is like having The Bee-Gees on stage and James Brown comes on before you. I mean, give me a break!" said Lionel Richie.

The "American Idol" judges have watched as the competition has gone from thousands of "Idol" hopefuls...to hundreds to, now, just seven.

There's Jay Copeland, Christian Guardino, Leah Marlene, Fritz Hager, Noah Thompson, Nicolina, and Huntergirl.

Perry thinks the two women had their best nights ever during last Sunday's competition. Bryan likes the growth he's seen from Thompson.

"The beauty of Noah is the innocence of Noah. I mean, Noah is literally learning who he is in front of America which is so endearing, so, so intriguing," said Bryan.

Thompson reacted to the kind words, saying "It's hard to believe for me, man. I'm still in just awe over all this, you know? Top seven, like, I don't know. I was amazed when I made it to Top 24 so this is, this is just, it's been a ride already and I just love everybody."

"It's literally like we got dropped off at summer camp and I'm just having a great time, you know?" said Huntergirl. "I never found people so much like me in the sense of, like, with music and loving it so much and chasing after that dream."

"There's cool stuff coming for this next round," said Hager. "I'm really excited for it and I'm not going to say too much about it!"

Each singer performs twice on Sunday, May 8th. They'll hit the stage with viral hits made popular on TikTok. And since it's also Mother's Day, they'll dedicate songs to their moms...or the mother figures in their lives.

At the end of the night, two more singers will be eliminated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodcompetitionsingingamerican idolreality television
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
'American Idol' alums celebrate 20 years of music and memories
American Idol recap: Top 10 belt out Disney classics on 'Disney Night'
'American Idol' down to top 10 heading into Disney Night
'American Idol' finalists cut to top 10
TOP STORIES
Dave Chappelle attack suspect ordered to stay away from comedian
Construction worker injured after steel frame collapses in Long Beach
Dog left tied to fire hydrant along with note from owner
CDC Director Walensky visits LA COVID-19 vaccine center amid surge
Inmate killed in attack at Kern County prison yard
Trump floated launching missiles at Mexico to 'destroy the drug labs'
Jurupa Valley brush fire prompts evacuation of Discovery Center
Show More
Wong, Gomez and 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'
3 people reportedly seen climbing crane in downtown LA
LA County begins sending out mail-in ballots for June primary election
Man pleads guilty in 5 killings in LA, Santa Monica; 2 in Texas
LA's California Flower Mall set with bargain bouquets for Mother's Day
More TOP STORIES News