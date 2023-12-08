Keanu Reeves' Hollywood Hills home burglarized by group of intruders, LAPD says

A group of burglars were at large after breaking into Keanu Reeves' house in Hollywood Hills. No one was home at the time of the incident.

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A group of burglars were at large after breaking into Keanu Reeves' house in Hollywood Hills earlier this week, authorities said. No one was home at the time of the incident.

The break-in was reported about 6:30 p.m., prompting a response from the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood division.

The caller reported observing four suspects who were recorded by a surveillance camera entering the home through a window at the rear of the hillside residence, an LAPD spokesperson said.

Whether any property was stolen was unclear.

No one was in custody in connection with the burglary, and descriptions of the suspects were not immediately available.