Arts & Entertainment

Extras wanted for San Francisco 'Project Ice Cream' film possibly starring Keanu Reeves

SAN FRANCISCO -- Listen up! Do you want to be in a movie, starring Keanu Reeves? A casting agency is looking for extras to work on an upcoming feature film in San Francisco.

MORE: Keanu Reeves spotted casually eating ice cream in Northern California
EMBED More News Videos

Actor Keanu Reeves was spotted casually eating ice cream outside of a Baskin Robbins in Alameda.


News of Reeves and "The Matrix 4" has been creating a lot of excitement around the Bay Area in recent weeks.

First, Reeves was spotted eating ice cream alone in Alameda and the internet lost it. Now, Dwyer Casting is looking for extras to appear in a major Hollywood movie.

You may remember, parts of "Matrix Reloaded" were filmed in Oakland and Alameda in 2001.

The fourth installment of the franchise is scheduled to begin filming in February. And the San Francisco Film Commission confirmed that they are working on permits for a production under the code name, of all things, "Project Ice Cream."

The belief is that "Project Ice Cream" is code for "The Matrix 4".

Dwyer Casting says it's "seeking men & women 18+ for background work on the upcoming feature film: Project Ice Cream". The job pays $124.72 for 8 hours.

Filming is set to get underway in San Francisco Feb. 5 - March 1.

"Must be available to work a full day," posted Dwyer Casting.

"The Matrix 4" will hit theaters on May 20, 2021.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcasting newscelebritydistractionbuzzworthymovie newscasting callice cream
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Keanu Reeves spotted casually eating ice cream in NorCal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News