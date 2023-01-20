Family to file $50 million claim over death of Keenan Anderson after LAPD Taser incident

The family of Keenan Anderson is expected to announce a $50 million damages claim against the city of Los Angeles over the death of the 31-year-old teacher.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Attorneys for the family of Keenan Anderson on Friday are expected to announce a $50 million damages claim against the city of Los Angeles over the death of the 31-year-old teacher, who was Tasered multiple times during a struggle with LAPD officers in Venice and died at a hospital.

Members of Anderson's family are expected to attend the news conference, including Patrisse Cullors, a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement and a cousin of Anderson.

Family members gathered with several local elected officials in front of City Hall on Tuesday, calling for several LAPD reforms.

At the briefing, organizers called for police to not be sent for minor traffic accidents, and for restrictions on the use of tasers.

They also sought the release of unedited footage of Anderson's death, an end to qualified immunity for officers and the removal of Police Chief Michel Moore, who is seeking re-appointment for a second term.

"If you continue to blame the victim and not hold officers accountable, why would they ever stop killing us?" said Dominique Anderson, Keenan's younger sister. "The police are supposed to be here to protect and serve the people, and yet they abuse their authority and have a lack of respect for human life."

The death of Anderson was one of three following encounters with LAPD officers since the start of the new year, sparking widespread condemnation. Los Angeles police fatally shot Takar Smith on Jan. 2 and Oscar Leon Sanchez on Jan. 3.

Anderson, the father of a 6-year-old, had been a teacher for more than eight years, the past six months at Digital Pioneers Academy, a charter school in Washington, D.C. Anderson had been in the Los Angeles area visiting relatives during the holidays.

"He also deserves to be hugging his son, but instead his son is left fatherless because of a chance encounter with LAPD taking Keenan's life," Anderson said. " And our family is left to pick up those pieces. Keenan was not a threat to any of those officers on that day."

Cullors, a cousin of Anderson and co-founder of Black Lives Matter, pledged to "fight like hell" for Anderson to receive justice because "you deserve justice."

"Keenan, you deserve compassion. Keenan, you deserve to be in your classroom, supporting your students. Keenan, you deserve to have your wedding day. Keenan, you deserve to be raising your son," Cullors said.