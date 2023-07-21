Man convicted in 2003 murder of Redlands teen granted release from prison

A man who has spent nearly 20 years in prison for the murder of a Redlands teen that gained national attention will soon be released from prison, despite pleas from her family.

Damien Matthew Guerrero has spent nearly 20 years in prison for the murder of Kelly Bullwinkle.

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who has spent nearly 20 years in prison for the murder of a Redlands teen that gained national attention will soon be released from prison, despite pleas from her family.

On Tuesday, Damien Matthew Guerrero was granted parole over the objection of the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office, which had asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to intervene. He was granted parole suitability by a Board of Parole Hearings panel on Jan. 31.

"He is someone who could kill again if the circumstances presented themselves and the opportunity presented themselves," said Connie Lasky with the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office's Life and Parole Unit.

Kelly Bullwinkle was killed in 2003 when she was 18.

Lasky said at the time of the murder, Guerrero and a woman named Kinzie Noordman were friends of Bullwinkle.

However, on Sept. 13, 2003, the two lured her to San Timoteo Canyon in the far northwestern foothills of the San Jacinto Mountains.

"Kinzie and Kelly were walking along the path ... Damien was behind them, he said, 'Kelly,' she turned around and he shot her in the face," said Lasky. "Damien then handed the gun to Kinzie, the gun jammed. Kinzie handed the gun back to Damien, Damien cleared the jam in the gun, then Kinzie fired the kill shot."

The two then buried Bullwinkle's body in a shallow grave Guerrero had dug the day before. He had placed a couch over it to cover it up.

The gruesome crime sparked national attention and was even made into a Lifetime series.

"They created a false alibi with the movie and the dinner and then pretended they didn't know what had happened to her until her body was found, and at first, continued to deny it until Kinzie was the first one who told the police the truth," said Lasky.

Noordman and Guerrero were tried for the murder together. Noordman was convicted of first-degree murder and was given a 25-year to life sentence.

However, the jury was hung on Guerrero.

He later accepted a plea deal for second-degree murder with a sentence of 15 years to life.

Bullwinkle's mother Diana asked for the maximum sentence in her victim impact statement at the time of the trial.

"Please give us faith in the justice system and show my little girl Kelly that she did not die in vain. I love Kelly and I miss her very much," said Diana, who died in 2014.

"I don't believe he has adequately explained why they killed their friend," said Lasky. "I mean, this was their friend and there was no reason for her to be killed."

When Guerrero is released, he will be on parole for the next 3 to 5 years, but unlike a sex offender, he will not be required to register.