Kelly Clarkson receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The first "American Idol" winner now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson received her star Monday.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The first "American Idol" winner now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson received her star Monday.

Clarkson became an instant sensation after winning "Idol" back in 2002.

Former "American Idol" judge Simon Cowell and Jason Halbert, Clarkson's music director since 2003, joined her in speaking at the ceremony in front of the Ovation Hollywood shopping complex at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

Former "Idol" judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson were also in attendance.

Clarkson told the crowd she feels "fortunate" to be where she is in her career.

"I feel very lucky and fortunate because I know a lot of talented people that love singing and are amazing at it, and writing songs and even talk show hosts -- I think a lot of people can do that," she said. "I just feel very fortunate that I get the chance."

Clarkson's other honors include Daytime Emmys as outstanding entertainment talk show host in 2020, 2021 and 2022, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards and one Country Music Association Award.

City News Service contributed to this report.