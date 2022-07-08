game show

Kelly Ripa hosts new game show 'Generation Gap' where kids, parents, grandparents compete for cash

By
Kelly Ripa tries to bridge the 'Generation Gap'

HOLLYWOOD -- Daytime talk show host Kelly Ripa is now a prime time game show host. In "Generation Gap," family members, young and old, are asked pop culture questions-from each other's generation.

"I stood there and the contestants would look to me, like, 'Oh my God, give me a hint!' And I'm, like, 'I have no idea what the answer to this is' because I'm at that sweet spot in between the two generations so I mildly know nothing about everything," said Ripa.

Ripa's 83-year old father is also in on the action!

"We ask contestants to try to figure out what song Joe Ripa is trying to sing. And we are so convinced that they won't figure it out that we up the money!" laughed Kelly.

In the end, whatever family wins the most money wins the game. And then...there's a twist.

"The family toddler comes out for a bonus round. And in the bonus round, the toddler's choice, we give them the option between something amazing like a brand new car or a brand new tricycle with Minnie Mouse on it," said Ripa. "And it's the toddler's choice."

Ripa and fellow executive producer Jimmy Kimmel both got COVID during the production of this show; and that's after the pandemic stopped it from happening twice before.

The pandemic also put a hold on "Pine Valley." Kelly and husband Marc Consuelos' production company has been planning to re-visit the former ABC daytime drama "All My Children" in a new way.

"I don't even know where that is in the queue. Hopefully, it comes back and hopefully sooner rather than later because, for me, that's really, you know, that to me is my-the thing that I care about the most because 'All My Children' is responsible for every good thing that happened to me in my life," said Ripa.

"Generation Gap" airs Thursday nights on ABC.
