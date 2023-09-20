The man suspected in the ambush killing of an L.A. County sheriff's deputy appeared in court for an arraignment hearing Wednesday.

Suspect in Palmdale deputy murder appears in court, pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- The suspect in the ambush killing of a Palmdale sheriff's deputy has pleaded not guilty, and not guilty by reason of insanity in a Lancaster courtroom Wednesday.

Kevin Cantaneo Salazar, 29, was charged with one count of murder. District Attorney George Gascon is expected to discuss specifics of the criminal case at a news conference set for 3 p.m. this afternoon.

In court, Salazar was seen with his arms restrained to his hips, and he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

He has reportedly confessed to killing Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Salazar was arrested at his Palmdale home Monday morning after a lengthy standoff with sheriff's deputies. They found a significant number of firearms inside the home.

Investigators believe Salazar drove up behind Deputy Clinkunbroomer's patrol vehicle and ambushed him with gunfire Saturday night. A passerby found the deputy unconscious in his car and alerted authorities. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Salazar's family said he has mental-health issues which include schizophrenia and hearing voices in his head.

His family says they understand Salazar will have to face the consequences. But they said his alleged actions may have been the product of mental illness.

"We just want you guys to know my brother has schizophrenia, he's bipolar," said the suspect's sister, Jessica Salazar. "He was diagnosed with schizophrenia. A lot of people that have family members out there are going to understand."

"He would feel persecuted, voices talking to him. He tried committing suicide once or twice."

Salazar is being held without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for November.

City News Service contributed to this report.