'It's a fight for kindness:' Diane Lane, Kevin Costner star in family drama 'Let Him Go'

HOLLYWOOD -- Kevin Costner and Diane Lane are back together on screen in the new movie. They first found chemistry in 2013's "Man of Steel." Now, with "Let Him Go" they have a drama steeped in love. But when life takes an unexpected turn, things get ugly."I think that this is a tough movie but I love it because it's a fight for kindness. That's how I feel about it," said Lane.Lane and Costner play parents who've lost their son. Their daughter-in-law later marries the wrong man. And one day, without notice, they're just gone. Lane's character is determined to find them and make sure their grandson is okay."It had a lot of dread to it but inside it, it had this love story that you do follow the woman you love even when you know she's absolutely wrong. She might be morally correct. It might be ethically correct but instinct says we should not be involved here," said Costner.Turns out, the young woman married into a dangerous family."It was great to live up to the script because it was well-written. It came from a great book," said Lane.'I always feel like a good movie is a salmon headed upstream. There's a lot of things trying to kill it," said Costner. "There's the nets. There's the bears. There's the eagles.There's a committee that you have to avoid in order for a movie to hold its tone and tenor and when it does, it's wonderful to see.""Let Him Go" is rated "R." It's new to theatres this weekend.