Recall effort against LA City Councilmember Kevin de León over his racist remarks video has failed

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The effort to recall Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León over his racist remarks caught on video has failed.

The recall campaign had until last Friday to obtain the roughly 21,000 signatures required to trigger a recall election, according to a report in the LA Times.

De León's term is scheduled to run until December 2024.

De León and disgraced former LA City Council President Nury Martinez were embroiled in scandal after a video leaked online of them making racist remarks.

Martinez resigned six months ago due to the scandal, but De León decided to remain in his position.

Tuesday happens to be the last day residents of Los Angeles City Council's Sixth District can vote for Martinez's replacement.

The winner is scheduled to be announced April 14.