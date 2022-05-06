Kevin Hart on Dave Chappelle getting attacked onstage: Audiences need to 'respect the craft'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Kevin Hart has weighed in on the onstage attack on fellow comedian Dave Chappelle, who was tackled by a man at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night before being subdued by security guards.Appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Thursday night, Hart said: "We've now lost sight of the relationship of audience to comedian, and that line has gotten blurred to where it's like, 'Well, I don't need to do this and like this, and I can stand up and make a point.'""It becomes a hard case of, why did you come? Why did you buy a ticket if that was your want or need? When I say we need to get back to the place of respecting the entertainer, respect the craft," Hart said. "If you're coming, come to have a good time and enjoy the person that you saw. If you have no interest in that, you don't have to buy a ticket. You don't have to go."Isaiah Lee, 23, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, police said, after rushing the stage toward the end of Chappelle's set in the last of a four-night stint at the outdoor amphitheater as part of the "Netflix Is a Joke" festival.He was carrying a replica handgun with a large blade that folded out of it similar to a pocket knife, according to a photo released by police."After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct," the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said in a statement.The case was referred to the Los Angeles city attorney's office, which charged Lee with four misdemeanor counts. Lee is expected to appear in court Friday.Jail records showed Lee was being held Thursday in lieu of $30,000 bail, Mendez said. It was not immediately known if he had retained a lawyer, and the motive for the attack was unclear.People standing in the wings of the stage, including actor Jamie Foxx and rapper Busta Rhymes, rushed on to the stage to try to help Chappelle.Security guards chased and overpowered Lee, who was taken away in an ambulance for treatment of an unspecified injury."The performances by Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking and he refuses to allow last night's incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment," Chapelle's publicist Carla Sims said in a statement.Chappelle was attacked as he was wrapping up a routine in which he talked about how comedians have to worry more about their personal security in the wake of this year's Academy Awards ceremony where the Oscar-winning actor slapped Chris Rock on live television in reaction to a joke about his wife.Rock was also in the wings of Chappelle's show, He grabbed the mic and jokingly asked, "Was that Will Smith?"