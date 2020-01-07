3 men arrested for kidnapping, sexual assault of underage girl in Chino Hills

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Ontario police have arrested three men in connection with the kidnapping and sexual assault of an underage female.Investigators used leads from social media to track down the victim who was being held at a home in Chino Hills.They arrested Irving Galvan, 22, at his Chino Hills home on charges of kidnapping, rape, child molestation and false imprisonment.They also arrested Encino Limon, 21, at his home in Corona on a charge of child molestation.Investigators were also led to a third suspect, Eric Trejo, 25, of San Bernardino. They say he used a social media app to contact the alleged victim and he was arrested on a charge of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense.Ontario police believe there may have been other alleged victims and are asking anyone else to contact the department at (909)986-6711 or make an anonymous call to WE-TIP at (800)78-CRIME.