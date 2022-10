Trespasser arrested at Kim Kardashian mansion after scuffle with guards

HIDDEN HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- An intruder tried to enter Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills mansion Saturday, but security stopped him before he was able to enter.

The man made it past the community gate and then got into a fight with a security guard outside Kardashian's home.

A call was made to 911 and the man ended up getting taken away in handcuffs.

Sheriff's deputies say this same man has been caught on the Kardashian's surveillance video before, and know of his obsession with the family.