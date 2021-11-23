Community & Events

Los Angeles celebrates Korea Kimchi Day

The California State Assembly passed the measure in August to celebrate the growing Korean American population.
KOREATOWN (KABC) -- Nov. 22 is officially Korea Kimchi Day in the state of California. The day is also a national holiday in Korea.

The date is significant since there are 11 main ingredients in the fermented dish and 22 health benefits including probiotics.

"Kimchi is a fermented food, it's fermented vegetables with all different kinds of spices," said Bo-Mi Hwang a lecturer at Cal State San Bernardino.

The California State Assembly passed the measure in August.

According to the owner of Soowon Galbi, a Korean BBQ restaurant in Koreatown, kimchi is an essential part of meals.

The owner says they go through 500 pounds of kimchi every two weeks.

"It's a staple food," said Hwang.

To celebrate, the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Los Angeles and the Korean Good Global Association are hosting a kimchi festival. But you can celebrate those yummy flavors any day by stopping by Soowon Galbi.

"For the community, this is a very special day," said Hwang.

