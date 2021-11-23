Los Angeles celebrates Korea Kimchi Day

KOREATOWN (KABC) -- Nov. 22 is officially Korea Kimchi Day in the state of California. The day is also a national holiday in Korea.
The date is significant since there are 11 main ingredients in the fermented dish and 22 health benefits including probiotics.
"Kimchi is a fermented food, it's fermented vegetables with all different kinds of spices," said Bo-Mi Hwang a lecturer at Cal State San Bernardino.
The California State Assembly passed the measure in August.
According to the owner of Soowon Galbi, a Korean BBQ restaurant in Koreatown, kimchi is an essential part of meals.
The owner says they go through 500 pounds of kimchi every two weeks.
"It's a staple food," said Hwang.
To celebrate, the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Los Angeles and the Korean Good Global Association are hosting a kimchi festival. But you can celebrate those yummy flavors any day by stopping by Soowon Galbi.
"For the community, this is a very special day," said Hwang.
