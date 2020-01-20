Community & Events

MLK Day 2020: ABC7 broadcasts Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles

The 35th Annual Kingdom Day Parade celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through the streets of South Los Angeles .

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- ABC7 is proud to broadcast and live stream the MLK Day 2020 Parade in Los Angeles. The 35th Annual Kingdom Day Parade is live from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with ABC7 Eyewitness News Anchors Michelle Tuzee and Leslie Sykes as hosts. ABC7's David Ono, Ellen Leyva, Marc Brown and Dallas Raines will also be on hand as they ride in the parade as part of the celebration.

This year's parade theme is "Equality For All Humanity, Our Next Step" and the 2020 Grand Marshal is Keke Palmer, co-host of ABC's "Strahan, Sara & Keke." The parade started at 10 a.m. at Western and MLK Blvd. The parade route runs down MLK Boulevard to Crenshaw Boulevard, where it turns left. The parade ends at Vernon Avenue.

After the parade, you can continue the celebration at the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Festival at the historic Leimert Park, which will runs until 5 p.m.. There will be booths, food, community and music.

For more information visit: www.kingdomdayparade.org
