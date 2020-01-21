2020 Kingdom Day Parade draws large crowds, including notable local and national leaders

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5865462" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Keke Palmer, co-host of ABC's "Strahan, Sara & Keke," shares why she's grateful to be the grand marshal for the 2020 Kingdom Day Parade.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Generations of Los Angelenos celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the 35th Annual Kingdom Day Parade Monday.The parade marched through the streets of Leimert Park, featuring some of the area's best bands, ethnic dance groups, politicians and local leaders.It is the largest Martin Luther King Day parade and celebration in the country. This year's theme was "Equality For All Humanity, Our Next Step.""I couldn't sit down in certain places. I couldn't drink water out of certain places. I couldn't you know, eat in certain places, 'til he started marching," said one Los Angeles resident."This is an important day and what's happening in our country right now makes it even more important," Said Rep. Maxine Waters. "I hope I'm doing the work that Martin Luther King would have me do, fighting for justice and equality and protecting our democracy."Among the many familiar faces at the parade was this year's grand marshal, Keke Palmer, Co-Host of - ABC's Strahan, Sara & Keke."I'm so grateful to be a part of this. All the people coming together, so many different cultures, all supporting each other and really a day of service. It's so beautiful, wonderful energy," said Palmer.The parade was broadcast on ABC7 and hosted by Eyewitness News' Leslie Sykes and Michelle Tuzee."I never miss it. I tell everybody they need to keep coming out and supporting the Martin Luther King parade, because if they don't, it will end," said Gregory Hubbard of West Hills.