Fast-moving brush fire erupts in Lancaster amid scorching temps

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A fast-moving brush fire erupted in the Lancaster area Thursday, quickly scorching about 150 acres amid triple-digit temperatures and high winds.

The fire, dubbed the King Fire, was initially reported to be at about 5 acres in size just before 3 p.m. in the area of North 90th Street and Avenue K, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The blaze grew to about 150 acres by around 4 p.m. It prompted a second-alarm resource request for approximately 200 firefighters, as well as air and ground units, to battle the flames.

Evacuations were ordered for residents living within the boundaries defined by West Avenue I to West Avenue J and 70th Street West to 80th Street West, fire officials said.



Road closures were put in place along West Avenue I and West Avenue J between 70th Street West to 90th Street West.

AIR7 HD was over the blaze that blackened a large portion of land. By around 4 p.m., there were minimal flames visible and crews appeared to have a handle on the blaze.

The fire was in a sparsely populated area of Lancaster and no structures were immediately threatened, according to fire officials.

It was 108 degrees in Lancaster as of 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.



