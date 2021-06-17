Fast-moving brush fire erupts in Lancaster amid scorching temps

*UPDATE* Evacuations have been ordered for residents living within the boundaries defined by West Avenue I to West Avenue J and 70th Street West to 80th Street West. #KingFire — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) June 17, 2021

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A fast-moving brush fire erupted in the Lancaster area Thursday, quickly scorching about 150 acres amid triple-digit temperatures and high winds.The fire, dubbed the King Fire, was initially reported to be at about 5 acres in size just before 3 p.m. in the area of North 90th Street and Avenue K, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The blaze grew to about 150 acres by around 4 p.m. It prompted a second-alarm resource request for approximately 200 firefighters, as well as air and ground units, to battle the flames.Evacuations were ordered for residents living within the boundaries defined by West Avenue I to West Avenue J and 70th Street West to 80th Street West, fire officials said.Road closures were put in place along West Avenue I and West Avenue J between 70th Street West to 90th Street West.AIR7 HD was over the blaze that blackened a large portion of land. By around 4 p.m., there were minimal flames visible and crews appeared to have a handle on the blaze.The fire was in a sparsely populated area of Lancaster and no structures were immediately threatened, according to fire officials.It was 108 degrees in Lancaster as of 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.