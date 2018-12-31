Knife-wielding suspect killed in LAPD shooting in Van Nuys

By ABC7.com staff
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police shot and killed a knife-wielding man Monday morning in Van Nuys, authorities said.

Officers responded about 4:30 a.m. to a "screaming woman radio call" in the 13600 block of Vanowen Street. According to police, a good Samaritan came out and got into a fight with the suspect.

When officers arrived, they were confronted by the armed man, said Officer Drake Madison, an LAPD spokesman. According to Madison, the shooting occurred after the suspect ignored the officers' orders to drop the weapon.

The woman was not injured. Police say she lived with the 18-year-old suspect. The good Samaritan was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital to be treated.
