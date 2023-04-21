WATCH LIVE

Knott's Berry Farm reinstates its chaperone policy for anyone 15 or under following unruly behavior

Friday, April 21, 2023 1:01AM
Knott's Berry Farm has reinstated its chaperone policy for anyone under 15 following "inappropriate" behavior.

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Starting Saturday, anyone 15 or younger will need a chaperone to get into Knott's Berry Farm after 4 p.m.

The chaperone must be at least 21 years old, can accompany a maximum of ten people, must remain in the park during the visit and be available by phone.

Knott's had a similar policy in the past, following a series of fights among teens, but then did away with it back in February.

The park says there has been an increase in "inappropriate behavior," so it is being reinstated.

