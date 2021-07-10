Knott's Berry Farm set to reopen after apparent drive-by shooting near park entrance wounds 2 teens

EMBED <>More Videos

Knott's Berry Farm to reopen after nearby shooting injures 2 teens

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Knott's Berry Farm is set to welcome back guests Saturday after an apparent drive-by shooting outside the park left two teenage boys wounded and sent visitors scrambling over fears of an active shooter Friday evening.

Buena Park police said the teens were wounded near the entrance just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. Multiple shots were fired, according to police.

The incident triggered panic inside the park, with guests rushing for the exits over fears of an active shooter. Video from the scene showed guests running as word trickled that there may have been a shooting nearby.

"Everyone was like, 'run, run, run!' Everybody started panicking," said Melody Padilla of Hacienda Heights. "Kids are getting lost. It was scary because we didn't know what was going on."

Footage posted on social media showed some people hiding inside buildings at the park and barricading doors.

The Buena Park Police Department tweeted shortly before 9 p.m. that there was no active shooter threat in the area. The police department said both shooting victims were in stable condition.

"We have been made aware of an incident which took place away from Knott's Berry Farm," the park said in a social media post. "A victim was assisted by park personnel outside of the park's gates and transported to a local hospital. The incident is currently being investigated."



According to the Orange County Fire Authority, three patients - who weren't wounded by gunfire - suffered unspecified minor injuries as they tried to leave the park.

One family told Eyewitness News they lost their little girl during the chaos but eventually found her safe and unharmed.

Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed visitors evacuating the amusement park as multiple police vehicles lined a street outside Knott's. Ambulances were also positioned near the park.

Details regarding a suspect or suspects were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Buena Park police at 714-562-3901.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
buena parkorange countyknott's berry farmamusement parkshooting
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County COVID cases soar over 1,100 as Delta variant spreads
CA power grid extends Flex Alert through Saturday
4-year-old girl killed in Harbor City rollover crash; suspect sought
Crews clear out homeless camps along Venice boardwalk
19-year-old accused of fatally shooting own brother in Compton
Officers sue NorCal city over Black Lives Matter mural
VIDEO: MI National Cherry Festival ride almost tips over
Show More
SoCal weather: Temperatures stay hot Saturday
SoCal's largest water reservoir filled to 80% capacity
Haiti's interim leader requests US forces
Jolt felt across SoCal attributed to sonic boom, expert says
LA Mayor Garcetti nominated to serve as ambassador to India
More TOP STORIES News