4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree while working on KNP Complex Fire

FRESNO, Calif. -- Four fire personnel have been hospitalized while fighting the KNP Complex Fire inside the Sequoia National Forest.Officials with Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks say that a tree fell and hit four people.They were all airlifted to nearby hospitals. Officials say they suffered serious injuries, but are receiving care and are expected to be okay.The KNP Complex Fire has charred more than 80,000 acres with little containment.