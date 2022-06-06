Sports

Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey from 1997 sold at OC auction for more than $2M

EMBED <>More Videos

Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey sold at OC auction for more than $2M

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (CNS) -- A Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey from 1997 fetched $2.735 million at auction over the weekend, officials said Sunday.

The jersey was photomatched to the Lakers' 1997 playoff run, as well as multiple games at the end of Bryant's rookie regular season, according to SCP Auctions, which said it was the second-highest amount bid for any game-worn basketball jersey.

Other highlights from the company's 2022 Spring Premier Auction on Saturday included:

-- $403,664 for the only known autographed Kobe Bryant Precious Metal Gems card.

-- $342,379 for a 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle rookie card.

-- $275,696 for an autographed 1933 Babe Ruth card.

-- $230,291 for a ticket stub from Jackie Robinson's 1947 debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

-- $227,856 for a Babe Ruth game-used bat from 1920-22.

-- $73,253 for DeShawn Stevenson's 2011 Dallas Mavericks NBA championship ring.

"The overall auction brought extremely strong numbers and many record sales. The auction total went over $8 million, which is the second biggest auction in company history," SCP President David Kohler said. "This incredible sale happened amidst stock market volatility and war overseas, too."

Full results from the auction can be found at www.SCPauctions.com.



Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslaguna niguelorange countykobe bryantkobe bryantmoneysouthern californiaclothingauctionsports
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
IE teen arrested for threatening to 'shoot up school' on social media
Former Bon Jovi bassist, founding member Alec John Such dies
3 killed, 14 injured in shooting, crashes near TN nightclub
3 dead, 11 injured after gunfire erupts in Philadelphia
Camarillo man arrested for allegedly killing mother, dismembering body
Fast-moving brush fire burning in Indio
Suspected drunk driver loses control, crashes into 10 cars in Orange
Show More
Mayor Eric Garcetti signs revised $11.8 billion budget for 2022-23
Blue Origin launches first Mexican born woman into space
Video shows 12-year-old boy robbing Michigan gas station, firing gun
Video: Bear strolls down neighborhood sidewalk in Monrovia
New WWII film spotlights harrowing stories of 'greatest generation'
More TOP STORIES News