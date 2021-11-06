Boyle Heights school unveils mural to honor Kobe Bryant, inspire kids through art

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Sunrise Elementary School community in Boyle Heights came together Friday to celebrate their new Kobe Bryant mural on the black top."I like art because Ms. Rae she has beautiful art with Kobe Bryant on it," said Ivan Lozano, a third grader at the school. "And Kobe Bryant died and he is in heaven."8-year-old Ivan Lozano was among the crowd at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new mural. It was painted by his teacher assistant Ms. Rae Lopez."She is not only my teacher, she is also my best friend," said Lozano.Lopez is also a muralist who grew up in the area. She said she painted the mural in honor of Kobe and as a way of paying it forward to her community."What Kobe Bryant did for this community... he donated multiple games, he gave out art programs and a safe place to stay when we were teenagers," said Lopez. "I just wanted that to be recognized for what he did for Boyle Heights and East L.A."Lopez said it was Kobe's generosity that led her to an art program and helped her find her passion."I love to beautify the neighborhood and the community. My future goal is to gift more murals to more schools," said Lopez.This is Lopez's third mural she has painted."This Kobe Bryant mural means so a lot to me and the whole Sabercats family," said Lozano to Lopez. "Thank you so much that we can enjoy Kobe's legacy through your art. I am so proud of you Ms. Rae and I will love you always."