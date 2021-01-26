Sports

Kobe Bryant death: 1 year later, fans outside Staples Center reflect on Laker superstar's enduring legacy

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It may have been one year ago Tuesday that Kobe Bryant and eight others were killed in a helicopter crash, but many of the NBA superstar's legions of fans remember it like it was yesterday.

On Jan. 26, 2020, the news hit fans like a direct blow - Kobe Bryant was gone at the age of 41.

"I just checked out my phone and everything was just blowing up. And it was all about Kobe's death," recalled Gregorius Tjahaja, a fan from Seattle.

Jolene Irwin, a Los Angeles resident, said: "Kobe was a legend -- and a hero."

Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt letter from close friend of daughter Gianna
EMBED More News Videos

One year after the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others, Vanessa Bryant on Monday shared a personal letter she received from one of Gianna's best friends.


Distraught fans swarmed Staples Center -- a court which the Black Mamba lorded over for so many years.

This week, fans remembered why Bryant stood out.

"People still try to emulate his moves, his takeover spirit," said Kerry Baker, an employee of L.A.'s Urban Alchemy. "That drive he had, that determination that he showed and his commitment once he took it to another level."

Even more devastating was the news that Bryant had died along with his 13-year-old daughter en route to a basketball tournament. Seven other people died alongside the Bryants, including Gigi's coach, Christina Mauser.

RELATED: LeBron James, Anthony Davis share thoughts on Kobe Bryant a year after his death
EMBED More News Videos

Tuesday will mark a year since the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.


Her husband, Matt Mauser, has been grieving with their children and is finding a place to heal.

"It's a wound and it's going to take time to get that wound to the place where we can function again, but it's never going to go away," he said. "You're never going to be OK with losing your mom. You're never going to be OK with losing the love of your life."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles lakersstaples centerkobe bryanthelicopter crashmemorial
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA explains changes to vaccine and reopening tiers
Judge bars Pres. Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
2 children, 3 dogs killed in Lake Elsinore fire
Remembering Kobe with his best quotes
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt letter from friend of daughter Gianna
Video: Officers fatally shoot armed man holding baby hostage
California to centralize vaccines, base eligibility on age
Show More
Kobe Bryant's legacy growing 1 year after his death
Biden admin to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply amid shortages
Some restaurants apprehensive over rescinded stay-at-home order
CA farmworkers receive COVID-19 vaccine
Democrats introduce bill to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2025
More TOP STORIES News