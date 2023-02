Kobe Bryant's iconic Lakers jersey from MVP season now up for auction, could sell for $7 million

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A jersey that Lakers legend Kobe Bryant wore 25 times during the 2007 to 2008 season is now up for bidding.

According to Sotheby's, the jersey is expected to go for at least $7 million.

Not only is it the jersey from his only MVP season, it's also the same jersey Bryant wore in an iconic photo of him during the 2008 playoffs.

The jersey is up for auction until Wednesday.