'Kobe is LA:' Fans honor Lakers star and daughter Gianna on 4-year anniversary of death

All throughout the city, you can find his smiling face on the side of prominent buildings and walls as more artists continue create new murals honoring the NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For many, Kobe Bryant is synonymous with Los Angeles.

In fact, many feel he is L.A.

On Jan. 26, 2020, Bryant, Gianna and seven others were killed when their helicopter plunged into a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Calabasas.

The former Lakers star was 41.

"I was heartbroken," said Gilbert Gadoy, who stopped by one of the many mural locations on Friday. "I was in the bathroom getting ready to leave but I stayed a couple of extra minutes because I was crying in the bathroom."

The others killed were John Altobelli, his wife Keri, his daughter Alyssa, Payton Chester, her mother Sarah, basketball coach Christina Mauser, and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

According to a website that tracks murals of Bryant, there are more than 300 murals of the NBA star in Southern California. To learn more, visit kobemural.com.