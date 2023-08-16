Nike announces release date for Kobe Bryant 8 Protro 'Halo' sneaker designed by Vanessa Bryant

Nike has announced it is celebrating the late Kobe Bryant by introducing a new shoe in his honor.

On Aug. 23rd, which would have been Bryant's 45th birthday, the company will debut the Nike Kobe 9 Protro "Halo" shoe.

The company said it partnered with Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, who created the design for the shoe.

After that, Nike says it plans to release a new version of the Halo concept to celebrate the special date.

Kobe Bryant, the former Lakers star, five-time NBA champion and member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others to a youth basketball game when the helicopter they were aboard crashed into hills in Calabasas on Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.