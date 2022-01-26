Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna depicted in statue at site of fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11511729" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Wednesday marks two years since the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11510785" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Wednesday marks two years since the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11495044" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Weeks before her lawsuit is set to go to trial, lawyers for Vanessa Bryant allege photos of the crash that killed her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, their daughter, and others were shared widely, according to court documents.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two years after Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, a sculptor on Wednesday honored the victims by placing at the crash site a statue depicting the NBA superstar and his daughter.Artist Dan Medina said the statue, which shows the elder Bryant with his hand on Gianna's shoulder as she carries a basketball, will remain at the hilltop site temporarily.The others killed on Jan. 26, 2020, were Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their daughter Alyssa; Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach his daughter's basketball team; and Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton. Alyssa and Payton were Gianna's teammates.The names of all nine of the crash victims are inscribed on a plaque on the statue's base.Meanwhile, a trial is nearing in a lawsuit brought by the Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, seeking millions of dollars in damages for the emotional distress she claims suffering after discovering that graphic photos of her loved ones' remains were allegedly shared by Los Angeles County sheriff's and fire department personnel.Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and six other passengers were flying from Orange County to a youth basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy in Ventura County. The helicopter encountered thick fog in the San Fernando Valley and slammed into a hillside.The National Transportation Safety Board released a report in February that blamed pilot error for the crash. The NTSB said a series of poor decisions led Zobayan to fly blindly into a wall of clouds where he became so disoriented he thought he was climbing when the craft was plunging.