kobe bryant

TCL Chinese Theatre's 1st permanent display in forecourt will be Kobe Bryant's hand, footprints

The Lakers star became the first athlete to have his hands and feet imprinted in cement at the legendary theater in 2011.

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, March 13, 2023 7:08PM
Kobe's imprints to be TCL Chinese Theatre's 1st permanent display
For the first time, the famed TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles will have a permanent display out on its public forecourt, and it'll be the handprints and footprints of Kobe Bryant.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the first time, the famed TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles will have a permanent display out on its public forecourt, and it'll be the handprints and footprints of Kobe Bryant.

The Los Angeles Lakers star became the first athlete to have his hands and feet imprinted in cement at the legendary theater in 2011.

A ceremony to unveil the public display will be held Wednesday and will include guest appearances by Lakers President Jeanie Buss, former coach Byron Scott and several members of Kobe's family.

Fans are encouraged to leave flowers and take photos to pay their respects to the NBA icon.

