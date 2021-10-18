Kourtney Kardashian engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Kourtney Kardashian is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
Kardashian posted two photos on Instagram of the proposal with the caption "forever." A representative for the reality star and businesswoman confirmed to the Associated Press on Sunday that the couple are engaged. No other details were immediately available.
The Instagram images showed the two surrounded by an elaborate floral arrangement and candles on the beach.
People magazine reported Barker arranged the proposal at a beach in Montecito, California, which is near Santa Barbara.
The couple started dating in January.
This will be Kardashian's first marriage and Barker's third. Kardashian has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
