LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Bone Thugs-n-Harmony member Krayzie Bone has been hospitalized.

His manager tells us the 50-year-old rapper, whose real name is Anthony Henderson, checked himself into the hospital on Friday, but there's no word yet on his condition.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the 50-year-old underwent immediate surgery to stop bleeding in one of his lungs.

In 2016 the rapper revealed he was battling a disease that's known to cause growths on the lungs and lymph nodes.