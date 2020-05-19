Business

Krispy Kreme offering free '2020 graduate dozen' doughnuts to graduating class

Krispy Kreme is trying to get a smile from the graduating class of 2020.

A '2020 Graduate Dozen' will be available to buy from May 18 to May 24.

Graduating high school and college seniors can get the dozen for free next Tuesday at participating Krispy Kreme locations. Just wear your cap, gown, class ring, class shirt or any class of 2020 apparel.

The dozen includes flavors such as Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Yellow Iced Original Glazed Doughnuts

Previously, Krispy Kreme offered free doughnuts to healthcare workers. A new colorful line of pastel-looking Krispy Kreme doughnuts recently debuted to mark the spring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessgraduationgraduation 2020krispy kremegrads
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC's jobless can apply for $800 through workforce program
Hemorrhagic rabbit disease found in western US, including CA
LA County reports 21 suspected cases of immune syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19
Long Beach expected to vote on plan to open streets for outdoor dining
Nancy Pelosi called President Trump 'morbidly obese.' Is he?
COVID updates: Daily briefings from local officials
Carbon emissions could drop to lowest level since World War II
Show More
Annie Glenn, widow of U.S. Sen. John Glenn, dies at 100
2 more firefighters injured in downtown LA explosion released from hospital
Gilbert Arenas says he won $330K in lottery after chance encounter
LAPD commander who survived COVID-19 donating plasma
IRS to add phone operators to answer stimulus check questions
More TOP STORIES News