Kristin Smart case: Judge moves trial of Paul Flores, his father out of San Luis Obispo County

The district attorney said Kristin Smart was killed in 1996 during an attempted rape by a fellow student and the suspect's father helped hide her body.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The upcoming trial for the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart will be moved out of San Luis Obispo County, a judge decided on Wednesday.The judge agreed with a change of venue motion made by the defense attorneys for Paul Flores.The 44-year-old was charged with first-degree murder in the killing that allegedly happened as he tried to rape Smart in his dorm room at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.His father, 80-year-old Ruben Flores, is charged with accessory to murder after the fact.Both men have entered not guilty pleas.Smart disappeared nearly 26 years ago after she was seen leaving a college party with Flores.Her body has never been found.The trial had been scheduled to start on April 25.