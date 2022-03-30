court

Kristin Smart case: Judge moves trial of Paul Flores, his father out of San Luis Obispo County

The judge agreed with a change of venue motion made by the defense attorneys for Paul Flores.
EMBED <>More Videos

Kristin Smart murder trial will move out of San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The upcoming trial for the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart will be moved out of San Luis Obispo County, a judge decided on Wednesday.

The judge agreed with a change of venue motion made by the defense attorneys for Paul Flores.

RELATED: Kristin Smart case: Paul and Ruben Flores to stand trial next April

The 44-year-old was charged with first-degree murder in the killing that allegedly happened as he tried to rape Smart in his dorm room at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

His father, 80-year-old Ruben Flores, is charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

Both men have entered not guilty pleas.

RELATED: Kristin Smart case: Missing student killed during 1996 rape attempt, district attorney says

EMBED More News Videos

The district attorney said Kristin Smart was killed in 1996 during an attempted rape by a fellow student and the suspect's father helped hide her body.



Smart disappeared nearly 26 years ago after she was seen leaving a college party with Flores.

Her body has never been found.

The trial had been scheduled to start on April 25.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san luis obispo countycaliforniatrialmurdercourtcourt casemissing personcold case
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COURT
1st Latina justice takes seat on California Supreme Court
Supreme Court agrees to review CA law on pork sales
Judge confirmed as 1st Latina on CA Supreme Court
Beverly Hills vault business admits to seeking criminals as customers
TOP STORIES
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting after aphasia diagnosis
Man convicted of sexually assaulting Chapman University student
The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies at 33
Woman fatally shot in neck at El Sereno apartment building, LAPD says
USDA predicts even higher grocery store prices
Police investigating attack on 3 men after LGBTQ+ event as hate crime
Academy emergency meeting expected on possible Will Smith punishment
Show More
LA City Council lifts proof of COVID vaccination mandate
Base jumper's terrifying stunt mishap caught on video
Police searching for suspects in 2 LA home invasion robberies
Biden receives 2nd booster, presses Congress on virus funds
Jim Carrey: 'Hollywood is spineless' for applauding Will Smith
More TOP STORIES News