Long-running parade helps kick off local LA celebrations for Kwanzaa

The 47th LA Kwanzaa Parade is billed as the oldest such parade in the world and kicked things off at the corner of Adams and Crenshaw Boulevards. The parade ends in Leimert Park and is filled with music, fun and so much more.

The 47th LA Kwanzaa Parade is billed as the oldest such parade in the world and kicked things off at the corner of Adams and Crenshaw Boulevards. The parade ends in Leimert Park and is filled with music, fun and so much more.

The 47th LA Kwanzaa Parade is billed as the oldest such parade in the world and kicked things off at the corner of Adams and Crenshaw Boulevards. The parade ends in Leimert Park and is filled with music, fun and so much more.

The 47th LA Kwanzaa Parade is billed as the oldest such parade in the world and kicked things off at the corner of Adams and Crenshaw Boulevards. The parade ends in Leimert Park and is filled with music, fun and so much more.

LEIMERT PARK (KABC) -- We are celebrating the weeklong African American and Pan-African holiday of Kwanzaa. It was created in 1966 to celebrate family, community and culture.

Here in Leimert Park, the 47th LA Kwanzaa Parade is billed as the oldest such parade in the world and kicked things off at the corner of Adams and Crenshaw Boulevards. The parade is filled with music, fun and so much more.

"We're going to celebrate family. We are going to celebrate all of those things that are positive that we need right now bring back to our community so that we can rise into greatness once again," said Queen Bee.

Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African American culture from December 26th to January 1st. It's a celebration of unity and love. The final day of Kwanzaa is called Imani which translates to "Faith."

"We should celebrate Kwanzaa because it's about our culture coming together moving unified and with the vibration of this instrument it draws us together," said Dr. Wolfblade.

"We celebrate Kwanzaa to unify our people, to bring them together as a whole" said Lloyd Leary.