El Segundo students launch paper rockets at Los Angeles Air Force Base

EL SEGUNDO (KABC) -- Students from the El Segundo area had a chance to stop by the Los Angeles Air Force Base last week where they got to build and launch their own paper rockets.

This outreach event was a part of a first anniversary celebration for Space Systems Command, which is responsible for national security space systems and on-orbit defense capabilities.

"We want to be able to inspire them and educate them about STEM and STEM careers," said Deputy Director of STEM Jonathan Stroud.

The students got a tour of the grounds before moving on to the main event.

"We do a little presentation, we do a paper rocket build, and then we do the rocket launch," Stroud said.

"I actually saw that the girls built better rockets than the boys did and that's amazing. They all did very well, they were all very excited," said Willie H Frazier II, Senior Enlisted Leader for Space Systems Command.

Officials say they can't wait for these ambitious students to come back.

"Now we have a STEM outreach program and we hope to continue growing it," said STEM Director Nicole Palmer.

