At least 20 trapped, 4 hurt in Las Vegas building collapse at La Bonita Supermarket

'It was weird because there was no noise, like, I don't know, out of the blue,' one La Bonita Supermarket Las Vegas employee said
LAS VEGAS -- Four people were hurt after part of a supermarket collapsed in Las Vegas Friday morning.

The awning on La Bonita Supermarkets collapsed just before 6:20 a.m., KVVU reported.

Officials said 20 to 25 people were inside at the time.

Four suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

"I see pieces of the ceiling fall, and I turned around and go into the little thing into the street, and I see the whole thing just come down," La Bonita supervisor Adolfo Navarret. "It was weird because there was no noise, like, I don't know, out of the blue, it just happened."

Others were trapped inside, but eventually everyone was evacuated.

Clark County's fire chief said the awning fell due to a structural problem.
